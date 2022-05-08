Srinagar, May 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to preserving and developing ancient sites of cultural and religious significance, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Sunday.

Sinha made these remarks in Anantnag where he took part in a pooja at the ancient Martand Sun Temple in Mattan.

The pooja was held in the presence of seers, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and local residents. The Lt Governor termed the event a truly divine experience.

The eighth-century Martand Temple is the oldest sun temple in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

On the occasion, Sinha reiterated the government's commitment to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural and spiritual significance.

"Jammu and Kashmir is home to rich and diverse religious and cultural influences and is the seat of knowledge in the country. We are making dedicated efforts to transform historical, spiritual places of J-K into vibrant centres that will guide us on the path of righteousness and bless this beautiful land with peace, happiness and prosperity," he said.

Later, Sinha reviewed various facilities at the temple. A discussion was also held on tapping the tourism potential of the region.

