Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Director General of Police RR Swain said on Saturday that while upgrading and multiplying the skills, one should remember that the ultimate goal is to serve the people better.

While addressing trainees at Commando Training Centre (CTC) Lethpora, Swain said, "While upgrading and multiplying our skills, we should remember that the ultimate goal is to serve the people better, as we are from the people and we are duty bound to protect them from crimes and criminals. "

The DGP during his visit to the Centre, besides presiding over an interaction with trainees, inspected the firing range, and other training facilities at the centre also witnessed an impressive anti-terror operation demonstration by the trainees.

Addressing the trainees, the DGP praised them for their sincerity, dedication, and hard work, particularly during their intensive training course, and added that witnessing the impressive demonstration was highly satisfying and appreciable. He said that it is very heartening and a matter of pride that the selected trainees have gained valuable skills during the training.

He added that the demonstration showcased the spirit with which you (trainees) have been trained. It is highly commendable that you have been trained in multiple tasks of security and skill development in such a short period of time. He also hailed the instructors' efforts to transmit the skills in the best possible training methods to the trainees.

The DGP emphasised that while enhancing skills, we should be remembering that our ultimate goal is to serve the people, which includes our own families,to the best of our ability.

"We are from the people, and we are duty-bound to protect them from crimes and criminals," the DGP underlined.

He said that only a few elements are attempting to harm peace and tranquilly. We have to identify and segregate these elements and take strong measures against them for the greater good of the public, thus ensuring that education, business, and other positive activities of general life are not affected.

"We have to be tough with the criminals while protecting and helping the innocent. Those who try to disturb the people are the stumbling blocks that need to be removed. We have to take tough actions against such inimical forces so that a secure environment is ensured for trade, investment, and development," he added.

He said the welfare of police Pariwar, including SPOs who are working shoulder to shoulder with regular force, is the top priority of police headquarters, and he added that as the leader of force, his heart beats for the SPOs.

He said that as a welfare measure, 15 percent reservation provision has been kept for the SPOs in the coming recruitment of constables, and PHQ is planning more welfare measures in the future as well.He said we will have to make our SPOs aware of the provision and prepare them for the tests.

The DGP later presented cash rewards to four trainees for performing exceptionally well in training.

Earlier, the Principal CTC, Lathpora, Tanveer Jeelani, gave a detailed resume of the training activities conducted during this specialised training course.

DIG, South Kashmir, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Commandant IR 23rd Bn Bakar Hussain Samoon, AIG (Training/Comn.) PHQ, Manoj Kumar Pandith, SSP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, and other gazetted officers of training centre were present on the occasion. (ANI)

