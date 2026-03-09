South Indian actress Priyanka Mohan has broken her silence regarding a sustained wave of online trolling and what she describes as "organized" negativity directed at her over the past year. In a candid 60-minute interview with journalist Sudhir Srinivasan, the OG and Doctor actress opened up about how these coordinated attacks have influenced her perspective on the film industry. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Moves to March 19, to Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ After ‘Toxic’ Shifts to June 2026.

Priyanka Mohan On Organised Hate Campaign Against Her

During the interview, Mohan was asked directly if she felt there was a deliberate campaign to tarnish her image. While she acknowledged the severity of the situation, she remained measured in her response.

"I would say yes, 'campaign' is a big word," Mohan stated. "But a lot of things have happened, which I don't want to dwell into the past. But I have understood that it’s an uncertain industry; anything can happen to anyone."

The actress further admitted that while the vitriol was difficult to ignore, she viewed it as a catalyst for personal growth. "Obviously it hurts me, but that fall helped me to rise," she explained, noting that the experience helped her become a "better person."

Priyanka Mohan Open Up About Online Hate - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhir_srinivasan)

Speculation Over Agency Ties and Paid Trolls

The surge in negative content, ranging from "wooden face" memes to critiques of her performance in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, reportedly intensified after Mohan parted ways with a prominent celebrity management agency.

While the actress did not name specific individuals or organisations in her latest sit-down, she had previously touched on the financial motivations behind online hate during a press conference in Hyderabad.

"All that is paid. Even you know trolls can be paid to target someone," she told reporters in late 2025. "Someone who does not like me or hates me pays trolls to post negative memes about me... I don’t know who that is; the one taking the money would know."

Moving Forward With ‘Made in Korea’

Despite the digital friction, Mohan’s career remains robust. She recently gained significant traction for her appearance in the viral song "Golden Sparrow" and her role in the high-stakes actioner OG alongside Pawan Kalyan. Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Becomes First Indian Inducted Into Kenjutsu Samurai Tradition, Actor Earns Prestigious Fifth Dan Rank (View Post).

The actress is now pivoting her focus to her upcoming projects, including the cross-cultural drama Made In Korea, set to stream later this month. By addressing the "organized negativity" head-on, Mohan appears intent on closing a difficult chapter and letting her future performances define her narrative.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Sudhir Srinivasan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).