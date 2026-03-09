New Delhi, March 9: Petrol prices across major Indian cities remained largely unchanged on Monday morning, March 9, offering temporary relief to commuters despite sharp volatility in global energy markets. In the national capital, New Delhi, petrol continues to retail at INR 94.77 per litre, while Mumbai maintains a significantly higher rate of INR 103.54 per litre. Check petrol prices today, March 9, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad below.

Despite the recent surge in global crude oil prices, fuel retailers in India have kept pump prices steady for now. International benchmarks such as Brent crude have crossed the USD 100 per barrel mark, briefly touching levels above USD 110 per barrel, amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran and disruptions to shipping routes in West Asia. Gold Rate Today, March 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Petrol Price Today, March 9, 2026

City Petrol Price (per litre) Hyderabad INR 107.46 Kolkata INR 105.41 Jodhpur INR 105.28 Jaipur INR 104.69 Pune INR 104.04 Mumbai INR 103.54 Bengaluru INR 102.99 Chennai INR 100.80 Srinagar INR 100.64 Gurugram INR 95.51 Noida INR 94.88 Delhi INR 94.77 Ghaziabad INR 94.70 Lucknow INR 94.69 Ahmedabad INR 94.49

Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL appear to be following a calibrated pricing strategy, absorbing short term global shocks instead of immediately passing on the increase to consumers. This approach relies on margins built during periods of lower crude prices, allowing companies to temporarily cushion domestic retail rates even when international benchmarks surge. Silver Rate Today, March 9, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Fuel prices at the pump are determined by multiple factors including the base cost of crude oil, the USD-INR exchange rate, freight charges and government taxes. Currently, the Indian rupee is trading close to INR 91.94 per US dollar, increasing the cost of crude imports. Central excise duty and state level VAT together make up nearly half of the retail petrol price, which explains the noticeable price differences between cities such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).