Actor and former "Hashtags" member Nikko Natividad has publicly addressed his involvement in a viral video scandal, expressing deep remorse for his actions. In a candid interview with talent manager Ogie Diaz released on Friday, March 6, 2026, Natividad broke down in tears and admitted that the private clip, which surfaced recently alongside alleged videos of other public figures, was the result of a "temptation" he succumbed to several years ago.

During the interview, Natividad refused to offer excuses for his behaviour, citing personal accountability as his primary focus. He clarified that the viral video was recorded around 2022 and that he had lived in fear of its eventual release.

“Sabi ko nga po, walang words na pwedeng magpabawas o mag-cover up ng nagawa ko... Lahat ng ginawa ko ay mali. Sa madaling salita, sabi ko sa wife ko, nademonyo ako. Natukso, bumigay ako,” Natividad admitted. (As I said, there are no words that can diminish or cover up what I did... Everything I did was wrong. In short, I told my wife, I was possessed by the devil. I was tempted, and I gave in.)

The actor revealed he had known for a long time that the private clip could go viral. He explained that he attempted to delay the fallout to protect his family life, despite knowing the truth would eventually surface. Viral MMS Video Scandal: Nikko Natividad, Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles and Gil Cuerva’s Alleged Private Videos Leak Online.

Viral MMS Video Scandal Imapct on Nikko Natividad's Wife and Marriage

The viral MMS video scandal has taken a significant emotional toll on Natividad’s family, particularly his wife, Cielo Mae Eusebio. Natividad recounted his conversation with her, where he urged her to prioritise her own well-being over his mistakes.

"Sabi ko sa kanya, hiwalayan mo ‘ko, please. Magalit ka sa akin, please... Huwag kang bibigay kasi wala kang kasalanan. Inosente ka. Hindi ka huhusgahan ng tao," he said through tears. (I told her, leave me, please. Be angry at me, please... Don't give up because you did nothing wrong. You are innocent. People will not judge you.)

Natividad emphasised that while he tried to handle the consequences privately, his wife eventually discovered the situation, leading to a period of intense personal and marital distress. Nikko Natividad Scandal: What We Know About the Viral Video and His Apology.

Nikko Natividad Breaks Down Over Viral Video and Its Impact on His Family

Nikko Natividad's Wife Cielo Eusebio Breaks Silence on 'Big 4' Scandal

Breaking her silence following the interview, Cielo Mae Eusebio took to Facebook to confirm that she has chosen to forgive her husband. While acknowledging that trust is difficult to rebuild, she stated her commitment to their family, which includes two sons.

"I acknowledge his mistakes, and I know this is something that could have been avoided," Eusebio wrote. "Trust is hard to rebuild. Alam na alam ko na yan... My husband will take responsibility for what he did, and while he does that, ang focus ko ay ang sarili ko at ang pag-heal ng puso’t isipan ko." (Trust is hard to rebuild. I know that very well... My husband will take responsibility for what he did, and while he does that, my focus is on myself and the healing of my heart and mind.)

Eusebio also appealed to the public for privacy and compassion, asserting her right to decide the future of her marriage regardless of external judgment.

Nikko Natividad's Wife Cielo Mae Eusebio Breaks Silence on Viral MMS Video

The 'Big 4' Video Scandal

Natividad’s statement comes amidst a wave of similar reports involving other male personalities in the Philippine entertainment industry. Actors Gil Cuerva, Ron Angeles, and Arron Villaflor have also recently made headlines following the alleged leak of separate explicit videos. The incident has sparked broader discussions regarding digital privacy, the accountability of public figures, and the impact of "cancel culture" on the families of those involved.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

