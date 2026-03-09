The wife of actor Nikko Natividad has broken her silence following his public admission regarding a leaked private video. In a statement released shortly after her husband’s emotional interview, Cielo Mae Eusebio confirmed she is choosing to stay in the marriage, though she acknowledged the path to recovery will be difficult. The couple, who share two sons, is currently navigating the fallout of the viral video controversy that Natividad admits stems from a "temptation" he succumbed to in 2022.

In a Facebook post addressed to the public, Eusebio did not shy away from the gravity of her husband's actions. She emphasized that while she is choosing to forgive, the process of moving forward is not instantaneous.

"I acknowledge his mistakes, and I know this is something that could have been avoided," Eusebio wrote. "Trust is hard to rebuild. Alam na alam ko na yan (I know that all too well). It will take time, consistency, and real change."

She further noted that while Natividad must take responsibility for his choices, her immediate priority has shifted toward her own well-being. "My husband will take responsibility for what he did, and while he does that, ang focus ko ay ang sarili ko at ang pag-heal ng puso’t isipan ko (my focus is on myself and the healing of my heart and mind)." Nikko Natividad Viral Video Scandal: Filipino Actor Breaks Down While Admitting Mistake.

As the issue continues to trend online, Eusebio appealed to the public to refrain from harsh commentary, citing the welfare of her children and her right to make her own decisions regarding her family's future. "Spare me and my family. PLEASE stop being harsh," she emphasised. "I stand with my husband despite his mistakes. I am his wife, and I am the only one who can decide for our family - not the opinions, not the noise, not the judgment."

The controversy came to a head on Friday, March 6, when the former "Hashtags" member sat down for an interview with Ogie Diaz. During the conversation, a visibly emotional Natividad admitted that the video was recorded roughly two years ago and that he had been living in fear of its release.

Natividad revealed that when the video finally surfaced, he urged his wife to leave him because of the shame he brought to their home. "Sabi ko sa kanya, hiwalayan mo ‘ko, please. Magalit ka sa akin, please (I told her, leave me, please. Be angry with me, please)," he recounted through tears. He maintained that Eusebio is an innocent party in the situation and requested that the public direct any criticism solely at him. Viral MMS Video Scandal: Nikko Natividad, Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles and Gil Cuerva’s Alleged Private Videos Leak Online.

Nikko Natividad is among several actors who have recently been linked to leaked explicit videos. Despite the public nature of the scandal, the Natividad family appears focused on internal reconciliation. Natividad has stated there are no excuses for his behavior, citing that it wasn't due to marital strife or alcohol, but a personal failure, and has committed to facing the consequences alongside his wife.

