Mumbai, March 9: The Indian rupee plunged to a new record low on Monday, March 9, 2026, as a dramatic spike in global crude oil prices and intensifying geopolitical conflict in West Asia rattled financial markets. The domestic currency weakened by 0.6% to reach 92.33 against the U.S. dollar, eclipsing its previous low of 92.30 hit just last week. The sharp decline was partially mitigated by suspected intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which reportedly sold dollars to prevent a steeper slide.

Crude Oil Surge Weighs on Currency

The primary driver of the rupee’s decline is the rapid escalation of energy costs. Global benchmark Brent crude surged by more than 25% on Monday, trading above $116 per barrel. Market analysts attribute the spike to the deepening conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has sparked fears of prolonged supply disruptions and potential blockades in the Strait of Hormuz—a critical artery for global oil shipments. Global Market Today: Asian Markets Fall After Crude Oil Prices Surge, Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI Tank 7% Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions in Middle East.

As India imports approximately 80% of its crude oil requirements, rising prices directly increase the country's import bill. This puts immense pressure on the current account deficit and dampens investor sentiment toward the rupee.

Broader Market Sell-Off

The currency's fall coincided with a broad-based "risk-off" mood in Indian and Asian equity markets. On Dalal Street, the BSE Sensex plummeted over 2,300 points in early trade, while the Nifty 50 dropped below the 23,800 mark. Crude Oil Prices Surpass USD 100 Barrel As Iran War Impedes Production and Shipping in Middle East.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have reportedly turned net sellers, liquidating positions in Indian equities to move capital into safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar and gold. This flight of capital has further tightened the supply of dollars in the local forex market, exacerbating the rupee's weakness.

Central Bank Intervention

To counter the volatility, the RBI is believed to have been active in the interbank market. Traders noted that the central bank likely sold dollars even before the domestic spot market opened, which helped the rupee temporarily recover from its session lows of 92.35.

Despite India's foreign exchange reserves standing at an all-time high of approximately $728 billion as of late February, experts warn that the rupee remains vulnerable if oil prices stay consistently above the $100 mark.

Impact on Inflation and Economy

The rupee's depreciation past the psychologically significant 92-level raises immediate concerns about "imported inflation." A weaker currency makes imported goods—ranging from electronic components to fertilizers—more expensive for Indian businesses and consumers.

"The sharp rise in energy prices threatens to revive inflationary pressures just as they were beginning to stabilize," said one senior currency analyst. "If geopolitical tensions persist, the central bank may be forced to maintain higher interest rates for longer to anchor inflation expectations."

Economists suggest that while the IT and pharmaceutical sectors may see some benefit from a weaker rupee in terms of export competitiveness, the overall economic impact remains a net negative due to the rising costs of fuel and external debt servicing.

