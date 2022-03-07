Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the death of 19-year-old girl Rafiya Nazir who succumbed to injuries received in a grenade attack by terrorists a day earlier in Chakanbagh locality here.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family members, a party spokesperson said. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone too mourned the death of the teenager, saying the scourge of violence will eventually visit every household unless, “we don't decide to put an end to it”.

“Heart breaking visuals. Distraught parents, wailing siblings. Life so brutally sniffed out of an innocent young girl. The scourge of violence will eventually visit every household unless WE don't decide to put an end to it,” Lone wrote on Twitter.

The teenager had suffered fatal splinter injuries in the head in the explosion at the busy Hari Singh High Street market near Amira Kadal locality of the city on Sunday and was laid to rest earlier in the day.

