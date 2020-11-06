Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) A fire partially damaged the historic Mughal-era Pathar Masjid (stone mosque) here, officials said on Friday.

Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of police and locals, the official said, adding that the fire broke out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to preliminary investigations, the cause of the fire is believed to be electric short-circuit, the official added.

Located in Nawabazar area of Srinagar on the banks of River Jhelum, the mosque was built by Mughal Empress Noor Jehan, the wife of Emperor Jehangir.

