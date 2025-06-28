Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his government is committed to fulfil the aspirations of youth.

Abdullah launched Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) -- an initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir by creating 1.37 lakh enterprises and 4.25 lakh jobs in five years -- at SKICC here.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Describes Life on ISS During Video Interaction With PM Narendra Modi, Says 'From Here, We See Sunrise and Sunset 16 Times a Day' (Watch Video).

The chief minister described the programme as a transformative initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through entrepreneurship, financial support and opportunity-rich ecosystem development.

Addressing the gathering, he affirmed his government's commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the region's youth.

Also Read | Long-Awaited Relief for Retired Government Employees? 8th Pay Commission May Reduce Commuted Pension Restoration Period from 15 to 12 Years.

"I promise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that I will try my best to take you to that height where you will not only write a better destiny for yourself, but for Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The venue also saw an enthusiastic presence of young entrepreneurs from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating people on the launch of Mission Yuva, the chief minister said it is not that previous governments didn't attempt to address this issue as various schemes have been implemented in the past.

"I will not stand here and claim that none of them worked. But every scheme can be improved and each offers lessons to learn from. By engaging with you all, we can better understand how to strengthen such efforts," he said.

Reflecting on past initiatives, the chief minister said during his last tenure, the government also developed a scheme focused on youth entrepreneurship.

"We worked diligently with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) and successfully created many entrepreneurs," said Abdullah.

"Of course, not all of them succeeded, but whenever I visit different places, I often meet someone who tells me they started their business under our Sher-e-Kashmir Employment and Welfare Programme for Youth (SKEWPY) scheme and that many others are now employed under them," he added.

Speaking on the discontinuation of earlier schemes, the chief minister said, "Unfortunately, the government that followed ours was more concerned with changing the name of the program than continuing its vision."

"Let me say clearly: the name Mission Yuva should not be a matter of contention. It should not represent any party, any leader, not my name, nor anyone else's. It should belong to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Abdullah emphasized the grassroots foundation of the flagship programme, saying the initiative is not the result of decisions made behind closed doors -- it is built on extensive fieldwork, baseline survey, ample thought and time, and collective effort.

The data compiled will provide a valuable basis for departments to shape their future policies and programmes. It will have far-reaching benefits across sectors like social welfare, youth development, education and healthcare, he said.

"As revealed that more than one crore people were surveyed in what can be called an exercise on the scale of a census. The findings indicate that Mission Yuva could potentially create over 1.5 lakh entrepreneurs and more than 4 lakh jobs, with over 30 per cent participation from women," he added.

Highlighting funding as a major hurdle for youth, the chief minister said whenever we speak to aspiring entrepreneurs, the most common concern is lack of funding.

Access to finance remains the biggest barrier. Under Mission Yuva, we are committed to removing this obstacle. Getting a loan from a bank typically requires a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which many young people don't know how to prepare, said Abdullah.

That responsibility too has been taken up by this mission through the use of Artificial Intelligence, he added.

The chief minister further said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would also be used to prepare bank-ready DPRs to eliminate delays and rejections in loan approvals.

"No matter how good your idea is, unless it reaches the market, your business will struggle. That's why Mission Yuva is also focused on market linkage and ecosystem support," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)