Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday called for doubling of efforts for bringing educational reforms in the Union territory to achieve comprehensive development in the sector, an official spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor e-inaugurated 15 important infrastructure projects of the School Education department.

The spokesman said Murmu stressed on prioritising the education infrastructure development even in far flung areas and called upon the stakeholders to initiate necessary measures to play a decisive role in enhancing the education scenario across Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on increasing the female literacy rate.

Murmu underlined the importance of improving the school infrastructure setup by optimum utilisation of resources to improve facilities in government-run schools.

“School education is central to the overall development of youth and we must realise the fact that when we are nurturing a child in school, we are nurturing the future of the nation,” the L-G added.

Murmu directed for immediate utilisation of the newly constructed infrastructure, terming the projects as assets created for rural areas which will certainly contribute towards the quality improvement in education sector.

The Lt Governor observed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have high expectations from the government and it will go the extra mile to meet their developmental aspirations.

