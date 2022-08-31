Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said strict action would be taken against the culprits behind the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination of police sub-inspectors, financial account assistants, and junior engineers.

The administration has already cancelled the recruitment of financial account assistants, junior engineers and sub-inspectors and handed over the probe into the alleged irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Strict action shall be taken as per the law against the culprits for alleged irregularities in recruitment examination of sub-inspectors, financial account assistants and junior engineers,” Sinha said at a function in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Saxena was in Katra to attend the celebration of 37th Foundation day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and 12th Annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka.

"There were complaints of irregularities in the recruitment examination of sub-inspectors, financial account assistants and junior engineers. A high-level committee investigated the allegations without delay and keeping in view the recommendation of the committee, the investigation of these three examinations has been handed over to the CBI,” he said.

He assured the youth that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit.

"Justice will be ensured, their ability and merit will be respected and strict action will be taken against all those elements who have unethically tried to harm the future of meritorious aspirants," the Lt Governor said.

