Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholder departments for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Sinha also inaugurated a 70-bed fully-equipped Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospital at the Baltal base camp.

In a day-long tour, the Lt Governor visited both the Baltal and Pahalgam axis of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and reviewed the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholder departments during the visit, an official spokesman said.

Sinha also conducted on-site inspection of facilities on travel routes of Baltal and Pahalgam and chaired review meetings at the base camps which discussed lodging, health care, communication network, sanitation, water supply, weather forecasting, emergency response, fire safety and all other basic necessities, he said.

At Baltal, the Lt Governor inaugurated a 70-bed fully-equipped DRDO hospital for quality healthcare services to the yatris.

The hospital, funded by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will have X-ray and ultrasound facilities, general and oxygenated wards, OPD, ICU, pharmacy and a laboratory.

Better coordination among various agencies is of utmost importance for better facilities, seamless journey and spiritual experience for yatris, Sinha said.

All the departments involved in yatra management have been asked to ensure the best possible facilities as a high number of devotees are expected to take part in the annual pilgrimage, he said.

During his visits, the Lt Governor interacted with the camp directors and officials of police and other security agencies and sought the status of yatra arrangements.

The Lt Governor instructed for fire audit at all vulnerable places and directed the concerned deputy commissioners to hold regular joint meetings of all stakeholders, including security agencies.

