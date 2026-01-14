Mumbai, January 14: OPPO has officially launched its highly anticipated Reno 15 series in India, introducing a versatile lineup that spans across various price segments. The series features four distinct models: the Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, the all-new compact Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and the budget-friendly Reno 15c 5G. While the main Reno 15 and Pro variants went on sale yesterday, January 13, 2026, the Reno 15c is positioned as the entry-level "battery champion" of the family, designed for users who prioritise long-lasting endurance.

Mumbai, January 14: The Reno 15 series represents a major design overhaul, featuring the new "HoloFusion" technology and an "All-Round Armour Body" for enhanced durability. Each device in the lineup is equipped with advanced AI imaging tools, including AI Portrait Glow and AI LinkBoost 3.0, running on the latest Android 16-based ColorOS 16. With the inclusion of the Reno 15c, OPPO has ensured it has a competitive offering at multiple price points, ranging from the mid-range to the high-end flagship category.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Specifications and Features

The flagship OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the standard Reno 15 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Interestingly, the Reno 15c 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. Display sizes vary across the board: the Pro model features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, the standard variant has a 6.59-inch screen, and the compact Pro Mini offers a 6.32-inch display. The Reno 15c rounds out the list with a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen. All four models support a 120Hz refresh rate and carry triple IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance.

Camera capabilities remain a primary focus, with the Pro models boasting a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (3.5x optical zoom), and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The Reno 15 5G features a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultra-wide setup. The Reno 15c 5G includes a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Battery performance is a standout feature, as the Reno 15c packs the largest cell at 7,000mAh, while the Reno 15 and Pro models house 6,500mAh units, and the Pro Mini uses a 6,200mAh battery. All models support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Price in India

The series offers a wide pricing spectrum to attract different buyers. The newly included Reno 15c 5G is the most affordable, starting at INR 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and INR 37,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The standard Reno 15 5G is priced between INR 45,999 and INR 53,999. For the more premium options, the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G starts at INR 59,999, while the top-of-the-line Reno 15 Pro 5G is priced up to INR 72,999 for the 512GB storage configuration.

Sales for the Reno 15, Pro, and Pro Mini models commenced yesterday, January 13, via Flipkart, Amazon, and the OPPO E-store. However, the Reno 15c 5G is scheduled to become available for purchase starting in February 2026. Launch offers across the series include a 10 per cent instant cashback on select bank cards, an exchange bonus of INR 2,000, and 180 days of complimentary screen damage protection for early adopters.

