New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan underlined the importance of preserving cultural identity while pursuing development

The comments were made on Saturday as the duo addressed the Raibaar-7 programme in New Delhi.

Raibaar, a Garhwali word meaning "message", symbolises a traditional system of communication rooted in trust and emotional connection. Addressing the gathering, NSA Ajit Doval reflected on the deeper cultural significance of the term and cautioned against losing local traditions in the race for modern development.

"The word 'Raibaar' is an important feeling for Garhwalis. It is an unknown communication system which is totally reliable and dependable," Doval said. Drawing a contrast with modern technology-driven communication, he added, "Nowadays, there are many communication systems... But there are no feelings in it."

Highlighting the need for inclusive and culturally sensitive growth, the NSA said development should benefit not just investors but local communities as well. "The development of Uttarakhand means the development of Uttarakhandis or of those investing money there," he said. While welcoming progress in tourism, Doval also warned of its possible impact on local identity. "If Uttarakhand becomes a five-star tourist attraction, then it is a good thing. But somewhere in between, our culture will get lost," he cautioned.

Sharing a personal note, Doval recalled the values imparted by his parents. "My parents also taught me to always keep our traditions and customs in mind because no matter how much we change, it does not make any difference, and this is 'Raibaar'," he said.

Speaking at the same programme, CDS General Anil Chauhan focused on Uttarakhand's future role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. "I wonder that when India becomes a developed nation by 2047, would Uttarakhand only reap the benefits or be a contributor?" he said.

Emphasising collective responsibility, General Chauhan said, "We should make collective efforts so that our state's development matches the pace and level of our country's development." He further added that Uttarakhand should aim higher, stating, "Sometimes I believe that in this initiative, we should not only contribute, but provide leadership." (ANI)

