Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) The recently formed People's Alliance for Change (PAC) in Kashmir on Saturday held deliberations on streamlining its internal structure, expanding grassroots outreach and laying the foundation for a shared political vision, a statement said.

The alliance held a high-level meeting, bringing together key leaders from its constituent parties --? Peoples Conference (PC), Justice and Development Front (JDF) and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), it added.

Also Read | Sonali Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, To Be First Woman To Head RPF.

The meeting saw detailed deliberations on streamlining the alliance's internal structure, expanding grassroots outreach and laying the foundation for a shared political vision, the statement said.

In a unanimous decision, it was resolved that an Executive Council will be constituted. The leadership also agreed to form a General Council of the alliance, it added.

Also Read | Manjula Aka Shruti, TV Actress, Stabbed Multiple Times by Husband Amaresh in Bengaluru After Spraying Pepper Spray Into Her's Eyes, Accused Arrested.

The alliance also decided to draft a joint manifesto that would reflect the collective values, commitments and future goals of the alliance, the statement said.

The responsibility of preparing this unified document has been entrusted to the Executive Council, it added.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge by all parties to work in close coordination, maintain discipline and uphold unity in pursuit of political, democratic and social transformation across Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)