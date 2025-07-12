Bengaluru, July 12: Television actress Manjula, also known as Shruti, is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after she was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times by her husband, Amaresh, on July 4. The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Friday. The incident took place on July 4, and Shruti has now been discharged from the hospital. The Hanumantha Nagar police have registered a case in this regard and have arrested her husband, Amaresh.

West Division DCP S. Girish informed, "Manjula alias Shruti, who had acted in some television serials, had fallen in love with Amaresh (49) and married him. Amaresh is an auto driver. Both were married 20 years ago. The couple has two children. Investigation revealed that they used to fight frequently due to differences in their married life. Three months ago, Manjula had filed a complaint with the police alleging dowry and harassment against her husband. The couple had settled down together again only last Thursday after mediation. " Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: CCTV Video of Attacker Surfaces, Shows Him Walking Down Staircase.

Though the couple had recently reunited following police mediation, their differences resurfaced soon after. On the day of the incident, Amaresh allegedly sprayed pepper spray into Shruti's eyes before stabbing her in the stomach, ribs, thigh, and neck with a knife during a heated argument. Shocking! Bollywood Actress Assaulted in Hyderabad After Being Invited for Shop Opening, Robbed of INR 50,000 Cash and Gold; Investigation Underway.

The police said, "Later, neighbours came there, broke up the fight, and admitted him to Victoria Hospital. A case has been registered against Amaresh at the Hanumanthanagar police station. Police have now arrested him and sent him to judicial custody."

