Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) A fraudster absconding for more than a decade was arrested from Uttarakhand by a team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, an official said on Sunday.

Rahul Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar, was living in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, he said.

A case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code read with the Prevention of Corruption Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered against Singh in 2013, the official said.

A charge sheet in the case was filed in a court on June 20, 2013, for judicial determination. However, the accused evaded arrest by changing his locations following which the court issued an arrest warrant against him, the official said.

Singh was arrested by a special team of the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu making him the 19th absconder arrested in the last five months, he said.

