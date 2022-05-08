Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): Two 'hybrid' terrorists in North Kashmir's Bandipora district were apprehended with arms and ammunitions on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Based on a specific input regarding movement of hybrid terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a joint naka was established near Wullar Vantage Aragam by Bandipora police, 13RR Army and 3rd BN CRPF, added the police.

The police said, while conducting search of pedestrians and vehicles, two individuals were observed moving suspiciously in an car who tried to conceal their identity on seeing the Naka party.

On being challenged, the suspicious persons tried to break the checkpoint and were apprehended.

The police recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 live rounds, one pistol and one magazine with four rounds of 04 Pistol. (ANI)

