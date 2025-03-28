Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Friday said that the party's district presidents have been given 100-day tasks to strengthen the organisation.

He said that senior party leaders have been made observers to assist the district presidents in completing the tasks assigned to them.

"District committee meetings should be held every month to discuss local issues and take decisions regarding their solutions," he added.

A five-day meeting of the Jharkhand Congress is underway to strengthen the organisation in the state.

Congress ministers in Jharkhand government, MLAs, former ministers, former legislators and district presidents took part in the meeting on Friday.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said that the task given to district presidents will help strengthen the organisation.

