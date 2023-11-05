Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress on Sunday held a meeting of party district presidents and in-charges of assembly constituencies to review the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur chaired the meeting and gave instructions to the district functionaries to complete "time-bound work" and all organisational preparations.

“The objective of the meeting was to strengthen the party at the grassroots. I am satisfied with the expansion of the party in the state and hoping for desired results in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Thakur said.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress won just one in the 2019 elections.

In a bid to strengthen coordination between party workers and the government, a meeting of four Congress ministers will be held with the party district presidents by the end of this month, parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam said.

The party also decided to strengthen the organisation from block to booth level in every district of the state, he added.

