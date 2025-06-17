Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended financial assistance of Rs 2.66 crore to the family of constable Sunil Dhan, who was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren handed over a cheque of Rs 1.20 crore to Dhan's family here, while Rs 1.46 crore was credited to their bank account by the Home Department.

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

"The state government stands firmly with the families of martyrs. Constable Sunil Dhan made the supreme sacrifice while serving the people of the state, and we salute his martyrdom," Soren said while interacting with Dhan's family members.

Dhan was critically injured in an IED blast in a forest in West Singhbhum district on April 12 during a search operation, as part of an anti-Maoist drive. He was airlifted to Ranchi, but succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital.

Also Read | 'PM Modi's Cyprus Stand Welcomed': Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Tour of Ceasefire Line in Nicosia.

The CM also directed officials to promptly provide all entitled benefits, including pension, to the constable's family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)