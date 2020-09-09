Ranchi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has sanctioned Rs 141.56 crore for distribution of food grains among beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Each beneficiary will get 5 kg food grains per month till November this year.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren late on Tuesday evening, a government spokesperson said.

The state government has also decided to provide food grains under the Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme to 15 lakh people not covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013, he said.

The cabinet also approved the tabling of CAG reports and some bills during the monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled to be convened from September 18-22.

