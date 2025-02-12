Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLA Ahsan Pardesi has introduced a Private Member Bill in the J&K Assembly, seeking to prohibit the sale and consumption of liquor in Kashmir and the Muslim-majority regions of the Union Territory.

Addressing the media, Pardesi stated, "A few days back, I submitted a Private Member Bill in the Assembly, regarding the prohibition of sale and consumption of liquor in Kashmir. It is a common demand that liquor should be banned in Kashmir. Islam doesn't allow this. If liquor can be banned in a state like Bihar, then why can't it be done in Kashmir, which is a Muslim-majority region?"

Pardesi emphasised that his proposal was specific to Kashmir and Muslim-majority areas rather than the entire Union Territory. "I could have mentioned 'pan-J&K' in the Bill, but I have mentioned only 'Kashmir and Muslim-dominated areas'," he added.

Meanwhile, J&K CM Omar Abdullah arrived at the scene of the fire incident in the main market of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of the Union Territory on Tuesday, to take stock of the situation first hand.

As many as 50 shops were affected in the fire incident which broke out on February 8, Ghulam Hassan, in-charge of fire and emergency services, had told ANI.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his advisors Nasir Sogami and Mudassar, along with Shahmiri MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, in a post on X, stated that he assured the affected traders and residents of all possible support from the government for their relief and rehabilitation.

Following the fire incident, Omar Abdullah promised swift aid and strong support to those affected by the blaze.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonamarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery, " said the Chief Minister's office. (ANI)

