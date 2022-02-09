Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Wednesday held its working committee meeting here and decided to contest next assembly elections under the leadership of party chairman Harsh Dev Singh.

Singh, a former minister, was empowered by the working committee to take all decisions relating to organizational matters and the upcoming assembly elections likely to be held after the completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise, a party spokesman said.

He said the working committee dwelt at length over public issues as also the matters pertaining to the internal working of the party and unanimously appointed senior leader and former minister Yashpaul Kundal as working president till the time a full time president is appointed.

“Due to the ill health of Party President Prof Bhim Singh, it has become necessary to appoint a working president who shall assist the chairman. The working president shall discharge all functions in the absence of the President till March 23, on which a full time new president of the party shall be appointed,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said several other resolutions were also passed during the meeting including the one related to immediate removal of the members of the working committee who have failed to attend even its single meeting.

He said all the members of the working committee were asked to undertake membership drives in their respective districts along with the district presidents and submit fortnightly reports to the working president.

The meeting decided to appoint district presidents afresh after the Party's foundation day on March 23. Till then the existing District Presidents shall act on adhoc basis, the spokesman said, adding the the block level and tehsil level committees would be constituted by the working committee members in collaboration with existing district presidents and the provincial presidents.

Addressing the meeting, the party chairman demanded early restoration of statehood to J&K and holding of immediate elections so that a democratically elected government was installed in the Union Territory at the earliest.

He urged the party rank and file to dedicate the next 5–6 months for the promotion of the party in the ultimate interests of people of J&K, the spokesman said.

