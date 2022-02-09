Patna, February 9: RJD national president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said that the country is heading towards a civil war, courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"New Englishmen come in the form of BJP in the country. PM Narendra Modi does not talk on inflation, unemployment, poverty and other issues. He always talks about temple-mosque (Mandir-Masjid), riots and religions. The people of the country are tired of the propaganda of BJP and Narendra Modi," the former Bihar chief minister said while reacting to the Hijab controversy. Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Clean Chit in DLF Bribery Case, CBI Shuts Preliminary Inquiry: Reports.

"BJP is losing Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. They have referred to the protesting farmers as "terrorists". Since a majority of the farmrs are from the Jat community, the BJP will be wiped out from Jat dominant western Uttar Pradesh and rest of the state as well. Due to ill health am not able to campaign in Uttar Pradesh but am appealing to people of the community to ensure BJP's defeat in this election," Lalu Prasad said.

Lalu Prasad arrived in Patna on Tuesday evening to participate in the RJD national level meeting to be held on February 10. He also said that Nitish Kumar can go anywhere for the post of chief minister of Bihar.

