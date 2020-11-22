Ranchi, Nov 22 (PTI) Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Nalin Soren received the state's best legislator of the year award on Sunday.

Governor Draupadi Murmu presented the honour comprising Rs 51,000 cash and a citation to the seven-time MLA from Sikaripara constituency on the occasion of the 20th foundation day of the state Assembly.

He was first elected to the constituency in Dumka district in 1990.

