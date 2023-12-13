New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University has fined student body president Aishe Ghosh Rs 10,000 for "forcibly pushing open the locked door of the students' union office" on the campus in March.

Ghosh, who is an MPhil/PhD student at the university and received the order issued by the administration on December 1, has denounced the order.

Also Read | Odisha: Newborn Girl Stuck in Abandoned Bore Well in Sambalpur Rescued After Five-Hour Long Operation (Watch Video).

Ghosh alleged that 'Fine Raj' has become a way for Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit-led JNU administration to fill their pockets out of the pain of the students.

The order said, "This act of Ms Aishe Ghosh is serious in nature, unbecoming of a student of JNU and calls for strict disciplinary action against her. However, keeping her career prospects in mind, the competent authority has taken a somewhat lenient view in the matter".

Also Read | Bihar: 27-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies in Jamui District After Husband Sets Her on Fire.

The fine has been levied as per the new Chief Proctor Office Manual listing the "rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University".

Ghosh questioned the manual, saying that the document was passed in the executive committee meeting which does not have any student representatives and without even any discussion in the academic council.

"Students are at the receiving end of pathetic and worsening infrastructure and academic qualities and the only way the students can express their dissent is to protest against the injustice happening. Finally, the fines are also levied in a way that the overall dissent can be curbed and a culture is being built where no protest happens even if grave injustice is happening", she said in a video message.

ANI reported on Monday that the manual has been implemented following approval by the highest decision-making body of the university (Executive Council) on November 24. However, the incident took place on March 2 and a manual was approved in November.

As per the manual, punishments have been listed for 28 "misconduct", including blockage, indulging in gambling, unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms, use of abusive and derogatory language and committing forgery.

For hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining and any other form of protest by blocking the entrance or exit of any of the academic and/or administrative complexes or disrupting the movements of any member of the University community, a fine of up to Rs 20,000 will be levied.

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University can face a fine of Rs 20,000 for resorting to violence, holding dharnas, and hunger strikes on the campus.

They can also be charged a fine of up to Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans and for inciting intolerance towards religion, caste or community.

For printing, circulating or pasting posters/pamphlets (text or picture) carrying derogatory religious, communal, casteist or anti-national remarks and any activity that incites intolerance towards religion, caste or community and/or anti-national in nature which disturbs the peaceful atmosphere on the campus, a student can be fined up to Rs 10,000.

The JNU Students Union has condemned the new manual saying it is aimed at stifling the vibrant campus culture that has defined JNU for decades.

"Such excessive regulations are intended to discourage open discussions, dissent, and intellectual exploration, which are fundamental to the spirit of our university. According to the new manual, protests before any academic building can lead to rustication, eviction from the hostel and a fine of Rs.20,000. Moreover, a student who commits any act that the JNU Admin considers to be of moral turpitude can be fined up to Rs.10,000," the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)