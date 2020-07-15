Jodhpur, Jul 15 (PTI) The Jodhpur administration and police have launched two separate campaigns to contain the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

While the district administration has launched the 'Jeevan Raksha Abhiyan' for the elderly and people with comorbidities to keep a check on the death rate, the police has launched 'Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan' to ensure that positive cases remain isolated at their homes.

Despite clinching the top position in the state for the highest testing per day and a mere 2 per cent rate of positive cases and death, an abrupt spike in coronavirus positive cases in the last two weeks has rattled the administration.

"For this campaign, we have roped in government departments... We also expect active cooperation from the citizens and social organisations in the city,” said Jodhpur district magistrate Indrajeet Singh.

Our focus will be on information, education and communication activities like awareness about wearing masks, social distancing, night curfew and oxygen saturation levels among the aged and people with comorbidities.

“Besides this, improvement in testing and surveillance activities and ensuring better treatment facilities at Covid Care Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals will be prioritised,” he said.

On the other hand, police will be keeping an eye on positive cases under home isolation.

"We would be keeping a watch on people who have tested positive to ensure that they do not come out of their homes,” said Police Commissioner Jose Mohan.

Police personnel will visit such houses twice a day and mark their visits. A report of such visits will be submitted to the DCP offices every evening.

A list of the home isolated peopled will be made available to the police on a daily basis and every police station of the city will be given responsibility of the infected people under their jurisdiction.

Mohan said the step would help in containing the spread of virus by ensuring that coronavirus patients to not venture out of their homes and infect others. PTI CORR

