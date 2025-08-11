Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI): In a step toward enhancing economic cooperation, Mayor of Nagoya City, Ichiro Hirosawa, and the administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Giri Nath, signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) to promote economic exchange between the City of Nagoya, Japan, and Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday, said a press release.

This Joint Declaration of Intent was formally signed in Vikas Soudha, with the goal of promoting sister-city relations between Nagoya and Bengaluru.

With the shared vision of fostering deeper economic ties, the declaration outlines the areas of cooperation, such as information sharing, under which both cities will exchange information on their respective industrial trends to promote economic engagement. This information will be made accessible to business enterprises and relevant stakeholders.

Business Promotion: Both cities will encourage entrepreneurs and business entities to explore business expansion opportunities, particularly in sectors where each city holds strategic industrial strengths.

Human Resource Exchange: To further enhance the economic development of both regions, the cities will encourage human resource exchange through cooperation between universities and other relevant institutions in their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator of BBMP, Tushar Giri Nath, stated that Nagoya is a beautiful city, and he hopes that more companies from Nagoya will establish a presence in Bengaluru.

Chief Commissioner BBMP, Maheshwar Rao, emphasised that the signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent with Nagoya City will serve as a significant boost to business growth and will pave the way for more Japanese companies to invest in Bengaluru.

Mayor of Nagoya, Ichiro Hirosawa, expressed his delight, noting that Bengaluru already hosts many enterprises, and the Joint Declaration of Intent with BBMP marks a positive step toward promoting economic exchange between the two cities.

The event was attended by Special Commissioners Harish Kumar K., Karigowda, Preeti Gehlot, representatives from the City of Nagoya, representatives from BCIC, and other dignitaries and officials. (ANI)

