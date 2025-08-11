Mumbai, August 11: Recently, the Mumbai police arrested a 35-year-old woman for conspiring with her lover and another person to kill her husband. The deceased has been identified as Bharat Laxman Ahire, a professional makeup artist. The police solved the murder after the victim's 13-year-old daughter helped them arrest her mother, Rajshree Ahire, for allegedly killing her father. Meanwhile, the Aarey Colony police have launched a search to nab the accused woman's boyfriend, Chandrashekhar Padayachi and his accomplice Ranga, who are at large.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the alleged murder stemmed from Rajshree's alleged affair with Chandrashekhar. It is learnt that Bharat had confronted Rajshree over her extramarital affair; however, she accused him of harassment. After this, Bharat called Chandrashekhar and the two decided to meet near a public toilet in Aarey Colony's Ektanagar in Goregaon East. Surprisingly, Rajshree also accompanied Bharat to the meeting spot. Mumbai Shocker: MHADA Official Baburao Katre Abused Wife, Forced Her Parents To Launder Crores in Black Money; Booked for Abetment of Suicide.

Accused Assaulted Deceased in Aarey Colony As Victim's Wife Watched

On July 15, Chandrashekhar and his accomplice Ranga met Bharat near the public toilet. Police officials said that Chandrashekhar started punching the victim after he questioned him. During the alleged assault, Ranga helped the accused by holding Bharat from behind. Cops also said that Rajshree witnessed the attack but did not intervene or seek any help. The accused fled the scene when locals began gathering at the spot "Instead of taking her husband to the hospital, Rajshree took him home and kept him there without medical attention for three days," a police officer said.

Accused Woman Kept Husband Home for 3 Days Without Medical Attention

When Bharat was at home without medical care, his three children - two daughters aged 13 and 5 and a 3-year-old son saw his condition deteriorating. Bharat's eldest daughter informed the relatives when her father started vomiting blood. Post this, Bharat’s sister-in-law visited him, where Rajshree alleged that he was injured in a bike accident. Finally, Bharat was admitted to a superspeciality hospital in Malad's Pathanwadi. Rajshree reiterated her claim at the hospital, which Bharat supported under fear and pressure.

The doctors recorded this statement in the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report, which was submitted to the police. Unfortunately, Bharat succumbed to his injuries. The police launched an investigation based on Bharat's statement after they found discrepancies in the account. They also questioned Bharat's daughters, during which the 13-year-old revealed the true story of her father's death. The deceased's eldest daughter told cops that she saw her father being attacked as her mother watched silently and did not intervene. Mumbai Shocker: Tenant Tries to Run Over Landlord With Car After Rent Dispute in Deonar, Arrested by Police.

She also told cops that her mother brought her father home instead of taking him to the hospital. Further investigation by Aarey Colony police found that Rajshree was an active conspirator in her husband's murder. "Her refusal to intervene or provide medical care established her direct role in the crime," the officer said. Meanwhile, Bharat's family and friends have demanded stern action against the culprits. The accused have been booked under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections.

