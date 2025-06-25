Joint operation by Gujarat Forest Department, WCCB cracked down on illegal wildlife trade in Valsad (Photo/ANI)

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): In a breakthrough against illegal wildlife trafficking, a joint operation conducted by the Gujarat Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) successfully seized wildlife articles, including the skin of a leopard cub, and arrested three offenders.

According to an official release, the operation was carried out by coordinated teams from the Valsad North Forest Division, Valsad South Forest Division, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). This joint effort underscores the commitment and vigilance of the forest department in curbing wildlife crimes in the region, the release said.

"Gujarat Forest Department is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its mission to protect India's precious wildlife," it added.

Illegal trade in wildlife articles is a serious offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, with penalties including fines up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of up to seven years.

The Lavkar Range has booked the offence under Sections 2, 9, 39, and 50 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Further investigations are underway to trace the source of poaching and identify all those involved, with the goal of dismantling the entire racket.

The Forest Department reiterated its firm stance against wildlife crime and appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity to help conserve India's rich natural heritage. (ANI)

