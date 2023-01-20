Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], January 20 (ANI): Secretary of Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha on Friday briefed the media about the rehabilitation and relief work being done in Joshimath and informed that an amount of Rs 4 lakhs has been allotted as immediate assistance to the affected eight tenants at the rate of Rs 50 thousand per family.

Meanwhile, more than Rs 3.27 crores have been distributed to 218 affected families in Joshimath as an advance relief, informed Dr Sinha.

Addressing the media, he said, "There are 18 pregnant women in the municipal area of Joshimath, who are not currently in relief camps. These pregnant women are living in their own homes."

"Health tests of these women are being done continuously," he added.

Apart from this, there are 81 children below the age of 10 years in the relief camps, who are being medically examined.

Dr Sinha told that the Central and State government's technical institutes in Joshimath were engaged in conducting surveys and study work on regular bases.

He also informed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami once again took a meeting regarding the disaster management works of Joshimath on Friday.

Dr Sinha stated that the number of rooms in Joshimath's relief camps has increased from 615 to 650.

"In the temporarily identified relief camps, Joshimath has a total of 650 rooms with a capacity of 2919 people and Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2205 people. Till now cracks have been noticed in 863 buildings. The survey work is in progress," he said.

Mentioning the unsafe areas in the region, Dr Sinha said, "01 area/ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, 02 in Singhdhar, 05 in Manoharbagh, 07 in Sunil. Building 181 is located in an unsafe area. 269 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security."

The number of displaced family members is 900, according to Dr Sinha.

Additional Secretary Disaster Management, Director Uttarakhand Landslide Management and Mitigation Institute, Director Wadia Institute, Director IIRS Dehradun, Director NIH and Director IITR were present at the press conference. (ANI)

