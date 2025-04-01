Ballia (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) A local journalist and a social activist here were booked for allegedly making and circulating "objectionable remarks" on social media against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered at Sikandarpur Police Station against journalist Roshan Yadav, who works for a local news portal, and activist Raj Kumar Jaiswal under Sections 356 (1)(defamation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Chandra Pandey said, according to the complaint, Jaiswal made the alleged remarks during an interview.

He said that Yadav had taken a statement from Jaiswal on the death of a woman named Pooja Chauhan in Saraya Gulab Rai village under the Nagara Police Station area.

"In the interview, Jaiswal made objectionable comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Pandey said.

The remarks, according to police, sent members of a particular community in jubilation, while Hindus felt slighted.

"There was a strong likelihood of communal tensions and disruption of peace," Pandey added.

Jaiswal is currently in jail, while efforts are on to arrest Yadav, the officer said.

