Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that journalists are important pillars of the society. Therefore, it is important for them to be healthy. In this sequence, this health camp is being organised. In future also, such health camps will be organised from time to time, so that journalists can get continuous health benefits.

In order of the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a special health protection camp is being organised by the Health and Information Department on Tuesday, June 17, for free health checkup of journalists and their families. In this, consultation along with examination will also be provided by senior doctors of Government Doon Medical College.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, showing sensitivity towards the health of the journalists in the state, had recently instructed the officials to organise special medical camps for journalists.

After the instructions of the Chief Minister, this special camp is being organised at the Information Directorate located on Ring Road from 11 am on Tuesday with the joint efforts of the Health Department and the Information Department. All necessary health tests will be made available in the camp, so that journalists can get proper medical consultation and treatment.

Director, Medical Education, Dr Ashutosh Sayana said that in the camp, senior physicians of Government Doon Medical College Dr Vivekanand Satyawali, Dr Ankur Pandey, pediatrician Dr Ashok Kumar, ENT specialist Dr Nitin Sharma, ophthalmologist Dr Shanti Pandey, cardiologist Dr Amar Upadhyay, gynecologist Dr Chitra Joshi, orthopedist Dr Anil Joshi, dentist Dr Devashish Sawai, Dr Yogeshwari, surgeon Dr Dinesh Chauhan, urologist Dr Manoj Vishwas along with skin and mental disease specialists will check the health of journalists as well as provide consultation.

About 265 tests will be done free of cost in the health camp. (ANI)

