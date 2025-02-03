New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the upcoming elections are a battle for Delhi's future to make it Viksit Delhi'.

At a public meeting in Burari, Nadda expressed confidence in the growing discontent against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The enthusiasm I see here is a clear indication that Kejriwal's journey will come to a standstill on the 5th of next month," he said.

He urged voters from all communities to support the BJP, emphasizing, "We need every vote to bring about this change."

"This election is not just about the BJP's lotus symbol or any other party's symbol; it is about changing Delhi's fate and image," Nadda said, urging voters to bring an end to what he termed as "AAP-da".

He accused the AAP government of stalling progress in Delhi and called for a return to a "Viksit Delhi."

Nadda criticized the AAP government's governance style, alleging that their daily routine consisted only of holding press conferences and blaming the Central government.

"Every morning, they wake up, hold a press conference, hurl abuses at Modi Ji, criticize the Centre and make baseless allegations to cover up their failures. Kejriwal has been doing this for the last ten years," he remarked.

The BJP leader also labelled the AAP as a "lying machine" and "an encyclopedia of corruption and deceit".

Nadda accused the party of misleading the public while indulging in corruption.

"Those who once called themselves the ‘kattar imaandar' (staunchly honest) party have turned out to be the ‘kattar bhrashtachari' (staunchly corrupt) party. Their chief minister is out on bail, their deputy CM is out on bail and their ministers have spent time behind bars," he said.

"They have not been declared innocent; they are guilty."

Nadda went on to highlight the allegations of scams under the AAP government, including a purported Rs 2,800 crore liquor scam, a Rs 1,300 crore school building scam, and a Rs 65,000 crore fake medical test scam linked to Mohalla Clinics.

"They looted public money while building a luxurious palace for themselves," he accused.

The BJP leader also took a jibe at the AAP's handling of education and infrastructure, claiming that science education was being neglected in classes 10 and 11.

"Do you want such an education system to continue?" he asked the crowd.

Nadda assured that, before 2026, Delhi would receive 2,600 new electric buses and reiterated the BJP's commitment to providing pucca houses to slum dwellers without demolishing existing ones.

He also alleged that the AAP government had mismanaged Yamuna cleaning funds.

"Did you get clean water in the Yamuna? They gobbled up Rs 8,000 crore and then blamed the Haryana government for poisoning it," he claimed.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

