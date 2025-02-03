Srinagar, February 3: An ex-serviceman was killed and his wife and daughter injured in a terrorist attack in J&K's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said. Officials said that terrorists fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and daughter in Behibagh village of Kulgam. "All the three injured persons were shifted to hospital where Wagay succumbed to critical injuries. Senior police and CRPF officers have rushed to the spot. The area has been cordoned off for searches," an official said.

On Sunday, a Territorial Army soldier, who had gone missing between his native village Chattergul in Anantnag district and place of duty in Srinagar district was traced by police after more than 24 hours. Police later said there was no terrorist angle to the so-called disappearance of the Territorial Army soldier, who was being questioned to ascertain the reasons for his absence between his native village and Rangreth in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Returning to Duty From Holidays Goes Missing, Complaint Lodged With Police.

Incidents of abduction and murder of soldiers have taken place in the past as well in Kashmir. On October 9, 2024, the bullet-ridden body of a TA soldier, who had been abducted by terrorists in Anantnag, was found by security forces. In August 2023, a soldier went missing from his home in Kulgam district while on leave but was later found by the police. In 2019, another soldier, Yasin Bhat, narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt at his home in Qazipora in Budgam. Pulwama: Indian Army Jawan on Leave Attacked by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Taral, Survives With Injuries.

Over the past nine years, more than five soldiers have been abducted and killed in various parts of Kashmir, with the majority of incidents occurring in the Shopian and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir. These recurring incidents highlight the ongoing security challenges faced by local military personnel in Kashmir.

