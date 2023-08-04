New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda chaired a meeting with all the Whips appointed by the party in both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday.

It is reported that during this meeting held on the Parliament premises, Nadda discussed the strategy to deal with the opposition unity during the parliamentary session with the whips of both houses.

Also Read | Navalny: Russia Opposition Leader Gets 19 More Years in Jail.

During the meeting, the BJP President also gathered information about the MPs who don't regularly attend the parliament sessions and the MPs who do. According to sources, Nadda emphasized ensuring the presence of all party MPs in the house during the session.

Also, in the Rajya Sabha, the government needs to push through several important bills, including those related to the rights and services of the Delhi government. Therefore, BJP aims to ensure the availability of all its MPs in the House.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Violence in Chittoor and Annamayya Districts As Police Stops TDP President Chandrababu Naidu's Convoy (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11 as some bills apart from the no-confidence is due to come in the House next week.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.

The no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week.

The opposition had given notice for the no-confidence motion after days of protest over their demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the Prime Minister.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had given notice for a no-confidence motion on July 26 on behalf of opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance.

After the motion was admitted, the Speaker said that the day and time of the debate will be decided later.

The government has said it is ready for debate on the no-confidence motion. The monsoon session will conclude on August 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)