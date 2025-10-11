New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter and socialist Jayaprakash Narayan on his 123rd birth anniversary.

He described him as a "great freedom fighter" who played a key role in awakening the "nation's democratic consciousness" during the emergency.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, supreme devotee of democracy, 'Bharat Ratna', 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan ji, I pay my humble respects to him a hundred times"

"During the Emergency imposed on the country by the then government, you played a pivotal role in awakening the nation's democratic consciousness and restoring democracy. The great personality and ideals of Loknayak, who dedicated his life to bringing positive change in the country and society, serve as an inspiration for all of us," Nadda noted in his post.

Jaiprakash Narayan formed the first non-Congress government in the country by uniting the entire Opposition against the corrupt and unjust rule that imposed the emergency.

Narayan was a socialist and political leader. He is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition parties against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow he had called for a "total revolution" (Sampoorna Kranti).

In 1999, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in recognition of his social service. Other awards include the Magsaysay Award for Public Service in 1965.

Jayprakash Narayan was born on 11 October 1902 in the village of Sitabdiara, Ballia district, United Provinces, British India (present-day Saran district, Bihar, India). Sitabdiara is a large village, straddling two states and three districts -- Saran and Bhojpur in Bihar and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

