Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting on Saturday to review and advance health initiatives in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Central and the State Government.

During the meeting, key achievements were highlighted, including notable declines in maternal, infant, and neonatal mortality rates.

The state also demonstrated steady progress in immunization through the Measles Rubella (MR)-I and Measles Rubella (MR)-II drives.

Furthermore, initiatives such as Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), Lactation Management Units (LMUs), Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres (CLMCs), Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC), Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC), and improvements in Post-Natal Care (PNC) were reported to be operational and expanding.

Significant progress was also noted under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (ABHIM), with the construction of Sub-Health Centres, Critical Care Units, Block Public Health Units, and Integrated Public Health Laboratories currently underway.

The meeting also highlighted the state's initiatives in digital health, including the adoption of platforms such as e-Sanjeevani, U-WIN, Nikshay, and RJ CHIP.

Further, financial and infrastructural updates under the 15th Finance Commission and PM-ABHIM were reviewed, with state showcasing effective fund utilization and timely project execution.

The meeting emphasized the need for strengthening inter-state data portability, rationalizing package rates etc. under Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Yojana, and expediting pending infrastructure work funded by the 15th Finance Commission grants.

Both Union and State leadership reaffirmed their collaborative vision to ensure accessible, quality healthcare for every citizen of the state, especially vulnerable and underserved populations, with a shared commitment to building a healthier future.

Union Minister Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also held a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur.

They also attended the 'Women Empowerment Conference' organised on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Jaipur. The duo also flagged off the 150 Kalika units. (ANI)

