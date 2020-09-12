Amaravati/Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh/Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders on Saturday visited the families of three-party workers who died in an accident in Chittoor district and handed over the financial aid that was announced by the party.

On September 1, three JSP workers had died due to electrocution at Santhipuram Mandal while they were making arrangements for birthday celebrations of party president Pawan Kalyan.

Following their demise, the party had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families.

Besides the party, some actors and producers of Pawan Kalyan and JSP's NRI supporters also gave an ex-gratia.

"My wholehearted thanks to 'JanaSena NRI supporters' for donating Rs.5.25 lakh to deceased and injured in the tragic incident,"Pawan Kalyan tweeted.

The deceased namely Rajendra, Somasekhar and Arunachalam, belong to Kadapalli village.

The JSP leaders which distributed the cheques to the bereaved families include Dr P Hariprasad, Ch Madhusudan Reddy and Srinivas Yadav. (ANI)

