Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Wednesday called upon varsity authorities to clear the air over the continuance of Professor Buddhadeb Sau who was removed from the post of officiating vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose on December 23.

Sau was, however, allowed to host the varsity's convocation by the West Bengal higher education department the next day.

In its order, the department observed that since the matter of appointment of full-time VCs of state universities is currently pending with the Supreme Court, Sau cannot be removed by Bose.

On Tuesday, Bose told journalists that the convocation was "unauthorised and unlawful".

Soon after the December 24 convocation, Sau told reporters that he was thankful to the higher education department for facilitating the event in the interest of students.

In a letter to JU registrar Snehamanju Basu, a copy of which was made available to the media, JUTA said, "When the chancellor being an appointing authority withdraws its authorization, it means Sau has no further authority to act as vice-chancellor. But, special commissioner of West Bengal government has mentioned in his letter that removal of Prof Sau as VC has challenged the interim order of hon'ble Supreme Court."

To a question if he would continue to discharge his responsibilities after December 24, Sau had said, "I will act as per law. I am not hankering for the post of VC."

Referring to the meeting of the Court, the highest policy-making body of the varsity, JUTA stated, "The Court has no right to appoint/reappoint/remove a vice-chancellor. Therefore, if a person without appropriate authority occupies the chair of the VC, that will create another illegal and complex situation. The decision of the last Court meeting has no mention on continuance of Sau as VC. The meeting of the Court took cognizance on the prevailing crisis to hold the convocation and to confer the degree of students."

"In this unprecedented statutory crisis, JUTA demands that the university should try to clear the air on the legality on Prof Sau's continuance as VC from a court of law otherwise all administrative works of the university will be hampered," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said.

