Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of two university students in connection with a demonstration at the International Kolkata Book Fair ground two days ago.

The two students were part of 20 protestors detained by Bidhannagar Police for shouting slogans against police and the book fair organiser, Publishers and Booksellers Guild.

They were protesting for not being allowed to organise a programme on the West Asia crisis.

While the rest of the protestors were released, the two students were remanded to custody for two days.

In a statement, JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said that one of the arrested student was from Jadavpur University.

"We condemn their arrests as well as police action against those who were protesting," the statement said.

"In a place like the book fair, which promotes free thinking and liberal values, such attacks on democratic forces are unwarranted. We want the charges of inciting violence, causing disorder, and peace slapped against the two students to be withdrawn," he added.

Publishers and Booksellers Guild president Tridib Chatterjee told PTI that they had nothing to do with any administrative action on the fairground or legal action by the police.

The protestors, who belong to an NGO that runs a school for street children, claimed that they had brought the kids to the fairground on January 28 to distribute a magazine helmed by the children.

Police said the books contained controversial content, which could lead to a serious law and order situation.

