Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) will stage an hour-long sit-in on the varsity campus on Tuesday to demand a permanent vice-chancellor.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy on Monday said all association members will participate in the agitation which will take place in front of the statue of educationist Triguna Sen near the administrative building from 2pm to 3pm.

"We want a search committee be constituted at the behest of Supreme Court to appoint a full-time VC. We want and end to this academic and administrative stalemate faced by JU since the removal of officiating VC Buddhadeb Sau by the governor," Roy said.

JUTA may go for indefinite agitation if the stalemate does not end quickly, he added.

JUTA had earlier met West Bengal Governor and ex-officio chancellor CV Ananda Bose to demand a solution to the crisis.

