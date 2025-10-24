Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 (ANI): General Observer of the Jubilee Hills by-election Ranjit Kumar Singh has instructed election officials to make meticulous and foolproof arrangements for the distribution, reception, storage, and counting of election materials at the Distribution, Reception, and Counting (DRC) Centre, strictly adhering to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), as per a release by PRO, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The General Observer, along with District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi, and Expenditure Observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal, visited the Kotha Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium on Friday to review the arrangements made for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bye-election.

During the inspection, the observers examined the layout of the DRC Centre and reviewed the logistics and security arrangements for the safe handling of election materials, including EVMs and VVPATs. They also interacted with officials to understand the measures planned for the smooth and transparent distribution, reception, and counting process.

District Election Officer R.V. Karnan briefed the observers on the arrangements and assured that all protocols laid down by the ECI are being implemented in letter and spirit.

Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Deputy Commissioner Rajinikanth Reddy, and other election officials were also present during the visit.

The election was necessitated following the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath. Backward Class (BC) leader V Naveen Yadav is the Congress candidate. BRS has fielded Gopinath's widow, Sunitha. Lankala Deepak Reddy is the BJP candidate.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed three senior officers as observers to ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the bye-election in Hyderabad.

According to the EC, apart from Ranjit Kumar Singh as the General Observer, Om Prakash Tripathy as the Police Observer, and Sanjiv Kumar Lal as the Expenditure Observer. Polling will take place on November 11, with voting counted on November 14. (ANI)

