New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage across the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "July is gone, the vaccine shortage hasn't gone away. #WhereAreVaccines (July chala gaya hai, vaccine ki kami nahin gayi.)"

Earlier, on July 2, Gandhi had tweeted along the same lines wherein he wrote, "July has come, the vaccine has not arrived."

This development comes just days after Gandhi got jabbed with his first dose.

Party sources informed ANI on Friday evening, "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken his COVID-19 vaccination on July 28. Hence, he did not attend the House on July 29 and July 30."

Rahul Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 following which his vaccination got delayed. In a tweet on April 20 this year, he said, "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe."

Earlier, on June 17, party sources had informed that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had taken both COVID-19 vaccine doses with required time intervals.

Also, in the political sphere, BJP leader Sambit Patra on June 16 had slammed the Congress party for their vaccine shortage woes.

Addressing a press conference on the day, Sambit Patra had told reporters, "Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should tell when did they take the first and second dose of the COVID vaccine. Has the Gandhi family got vaccinated or not? Does the Gandhi family believe in the vaccine or not? These questions are of the entire country", he told. (ANI)

