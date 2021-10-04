New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A joint venture of the railways' construction arm IRCON and Gujarat-based infra firm Dineshchandra has emerged as the lowest bidder and frontrunner to bag a bid for the design and construction of 18 km of viaduct and high-speed stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

In a statement on Monday, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said the viaduct would be between Anand and Sabarmati.

"National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for design and construction of about 18 km of viaduct between Anand and Sabarmati, including HSR stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

"The financial bids of four technically qualified bidders were opened and M/s IRCON-DINESHCHANDRA JV is the lowest bidder," it said.

Recently, the NHSRCL casted the first segment at a casting yard near Gujarat's Navsari as part of construction activities for the upcoming bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The segments will be stitched together to make spans, which will be used at locations where full-span launching is not possible because of site constraints, according to NHSRCL, which is responsible for the development, execution and maintenance of the bullet train project.

Stuck due to land acquisition issues, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Train Corridor or the bullet train project of the Centre is likely to miss its 2023 deadline.

