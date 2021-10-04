Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) A fine of Rs 1,500 was imposed on Indore's BJP Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani for violation of the Motor Vehicle Act in bypoll-bound Khandwa on Monday, an official said.

"We saw a vehicle parked in Bombay Bazar, the main commercial area of Khandwa city, with a hooter and an extended nameplate which said 'Sansad Indore' (Indore Member of Parliament) on it. Putting up such a nameplate and hooter is a violation of Motor Vehicle Rules,” traffic sub-inspector Devendra Singh Parihar told PTI over phone.

He said a fine of Rs 1500 was realized from the driver of the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said a lock was put up on Lalwani's vehicle and it was removed only after the fine was paid.

Lalwani, who was not present in the vehicle when this action was taken, has reached Khandwa, which will see Lok Sabha bypolls on October 30, to help in the BJP's campaign, sources said.

Lalwani could not be contacted for his reaction.

