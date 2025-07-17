Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party Leader K Annamalai on Thursday reaffirmed the party's commitment to the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements that the BJP will be part of the government if the alliance comes to power.

K Annamalai while interacting with the media said, ""...Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said several times that the BJP will be part of the government... The alliance (with the AIADMK) should continue."

Annamalai highlighted Amit Shah's assurance of a common minimum programme acceptable to both parties, aiming to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He further added, "The Union Home Minister has also said that we will have a common minimum programme which will be acceptable to both the parties."

Annamalai's comments come after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami denied any power-sharing arrangement with the BJP, stating that Amit Shah's remarks only meant the alliance would form the government with Palaniswami as the Chief Minister.

Despite past tensions, Annamalai emphasized the importance of continuing the alliance, with the BJP working together with the AIADMK to challenge the ruling DMK.

The AIADMK-BJP alliance broke down in 2023 due to Annamalai's criticism of Dravidian icons and differences in leadership approach. However, recent meetings between Amit Shah and Palaniswami have sparked speculation about a potential revival of the alliance.

The development comes as both parties seek to strengthen their position ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with the BJP aiming to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu through strategic alliances.

Earlier, BJP leader Annamalai also stirred the already existing controversy of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva's controversial remark on former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj on Thursday and questioned Congress over their "silence" on Tiruchi Siva's comments.

He also asked whether Congress would leave the DMK alliance and contest alone to "save their dignity."

"Is Congress still silent after DMK speaking factually incorrect about K. Kamaraj? Is Congress ready to leave the DMK alliance? Is Congress prepared to contest alone to save its dignity?" he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged leaders to avoid debates, and "to not give room to the intentions of evil-minded people who plan to stir trouble and revel in it!"

He said that it is not right to "controversial debates" in public about K Kamraj, "a true Tamilian," as Stalin described.

"Do not give room to the intentions of evil-minded people who plan to stir trouble and revel in it! Father Periyar was the one who praised the great leader Kamarajar as a 'true Tamilian." Stalin wrote in a post on X.

"It is not right to have controversial debates in public about such a great leader, a great Tamilian. Any opinion shared should be in a manner that upholds the dignity of respected leaders," he added.

He urged the alliance to unite and fulfil the dreams of Kamraj"Let us all unite and work to fulfill the dreams of the great leader who dedicated his entire life to building social justice and secular harmony! Let us avoid pointless debates!" he said (ANI)

