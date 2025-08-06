Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Relentless rains and recurring landslides have severely hampered transport and tourism in Himachal Pradesh, with the iconic Kalka-Shimla heritage toy train service suspended for a long period on Wednesday. Scheduled trains were cancelled due to track blockages caused by landslides, impacting the service of the "toy train", a major attraction for tourists.

Railway Officials said the line was later cleared for train services after safety inspections and debris clearance.

The narrow-gauge railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has long been a popular attraction, especially for visitors heading to the state capital.

With National Highway 5 also partially blocked at multiple locations between Parwanoo and Solan, the cancellation of the toy train had crippled connectivity between Kalka and Shimla.

Tour operators, taxi drivers, and porters, already reeling from poor business over the past month, say road and rail disruptions impact their livelihoods.

Ashu, a local taxi operator working near the Shimla railway station, told ANI that the business has been badly hit due to the rain in the region.

"Everything has been shut since yesterday due to the rains and landslides. Roads are blocked. Taxis are parked idly. There is no business at all. We were already struggling due to unemployment. Any train suspension adds to our woes," he said.

"It's been more than a month of rains. Volvo buses didn't come today. Neither did any tourists. Everything is down. we're all sitting idle," he added.

Porters at the station also echoed their struggle as their only source of survival is from the tourists visiting the hill station by train.

Mahmudullah, a porter who has worked at the Shimla railway station for over 50 years, described this monsoon as unprecedented in its intensity.

"Because of the rain, we are facing a lot of problems. Our livelihood completely depends on the trains. Now it's become very difficult. This year has seen more rain than ever. The whole tourism business is affected, porters, taxi operators, everyone is suffering losses," he said.

With monsoon activity expected to continue in the region, further traffic disruptions remain likely. (ANI)

